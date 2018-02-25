Qatari authorities to visit Iran’s southern ports

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) told reporters that Qatari officials will soon be visiting southern Iranian ports.

On a visit to southern port city of Bandar Abbas, the Managing Director of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Mohammad Rastad told reporters that Iran has been increasing its tourism and business cooperation with neighboring countries of Qatar and Oman, adding “we have good relations with Qatar, and recently we paid a visit to Qatar and met with the Qatari minister of transport and Communications, and the managing director of the Qatar’s Ports Organization.”

Referring to his visit to Qatar’s ports, Rastad added “on that visit, a memorandum of understanding on maritime and port cooperation was proposed to Qatari side and it’s scheduled the deputy transport minister and managing director of the Qatari Ports Organization to travel to our country and visit the [Iranian southern] ports of Imam Khomeini, Bushehr and Bandar Abbas.”

He went on to hope that after their trip, Iran and Qatar will increase their maritime and port cooperation.

