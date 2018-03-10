Iran to give ‘decisive response’ to London embassy raid

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Iran will definitely give a decisive response to the Friday raid on Iranian embassy in London, cabinet spokesman Nobakht said on Saturday.

Nobakht was referring to the raid on Iranian embassy in London Friday afternoon, where four members of Sadeq Shirazi, a Britain-based Shia extremist sect, scaled the wall of Iran's embassy building and took down the Iranian flag.

He condemned the attack, adding “reports so far indicate that the British police apprehended the few people trespassing on the Iranian embassy several hours after the attack. This shows that the British police have failed to observe the international law.”

Nobakht further vowed that Iran’s response to the incident will be decisive.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry has called for the trial and punishment of the perpetrators of the assault.

Chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, said Saturday that the British government should be held accountable for the attack and any subsequent damage to the compound.

MS/IRN82857442