UK Foreign Office reacts to Iran embassy raid

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – A spokesperson at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, in reaction to the raid on the Iranian embassy in London, said Britain takes its duty toward diplomatic relations highly seriously.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity to IRNA correspondent on Saturday, a spokesperson at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said that Britain takes its duty toward international conventions on diplomatic relations highly seriously.

“Ensuring the safety of diplomats and diplomatic sites in UK is of high significance to us,” the spokesperson stressed.

On Friday afternoon, four members of Sadeq Shirazi, a Britain-based Shia extremist sect, scaled the wall of Iran's embassy building in London and took down the Iranian flag.

Following the raid, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned UK Ambassador to Tehran Nicholas Hopton to express the Islamic Republic’s protest and object the performance of the UK police in the face of the attack.

Field reports of the night of the raid indicate that the British police apprehended trespassers several hours after the raid.

Chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, also said that the raid could not have occurred without approval or neglect from the British security guards and police.

