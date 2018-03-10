Iran summons UK ambassador over attack on embassy

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry has summoned the British Ambassador to Iran Nicholas Hopton on Saturday to lodge a formal compliant with the UK over how it handled a raid on Iran’s embassy in London.

A few followers of a radical religious group based in the UK raided the Iranian embassy in London on Friday and took down and disrespected the Iranian national flag on the first-flour balcony. Meanwhile, according to some reports, the British police stood aside while the assailants were attacking the building and did nothing to protect the compound.

According to a statement by Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi on Friday evening, the British Ambassador to Tehran Nicholas Hopton had already extended the British government’s official apology.

