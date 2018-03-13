Iran Embassy assault token of UK servility to S Arabia

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani says the attack on the Islamic Republic's Embassy in London was UK servility to Saudi Arabia, aiming to sweeten a multi-billion dollar arms deal with the Arab country.

"This ping pong game was designed by the British government and conducted simultaneously with a visit by one of the leaders of the regional countries to London," Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said on Monday, while pointing to the laxity and passivity of UK government and police forces in response to the attack.

In response to Saudi Crown Prince's recent anti-Iran remarks, Shamkhani said "in our regional logic and political literature, the Zionist regime and the United States are recognized as the promoters of terrorism and evil in the region due to their invasion to Iraq and Afghanistan."

"Unfortunately, Saudi rulers throughout their political existence have created bloody borderlines in the Muslim world by promoting Takfiri groups," the SNSC secretary added.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince has claimed that Turkey along with Iran and what he called as Islamist groups are parts of a “triangle of evil” in the region, the Cairo-based Al-Shorouk and other local newspapers reported on Wednesday.

On Friday evening, members of the extremist sect Shirazi attacked the Iranian Embassy in London, climbed the walls of the mission, raised their flag, and disrespected the flag of Iran.

Iran on Saturday summoned the British ambassador to Tehran over the attack on its diplomatic mission in London.

Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad has also been threatened with death by a member of the extremist group which carried out the attack on the Islamic Republic's embassy in London.

LR/4249961