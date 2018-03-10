British govt. accountable for raid on Iran’s embassy

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Spokesman for Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Naghavi told MNA that the British government should be held responsible for the Friday attack on Iran’s embassy.

Seyed Hossein Naghavi Hosseini told Mehr News Agency correspondent on Friday evening that the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee will start an investigation into the causes of the raid on Iran’s embassy in London on Friday, and will see whether it was intentional or not. Then, the Committee will comment on the impact of the raid on the relations between the two countries of Iran and Britain.

Stating that the Iranian Foreign Ministry will report to the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Naghavi added “we strongly condemn the raid.”

He went on to say “the Iranian embassy in the UK is part of our country's territory and the British government has the responsibility and should account for the attack.”

On Friday, a number of assailants from a radical religious group based in the UK raided the Iranian embassy in London and took down and disrespected the Iranian national flag. Meanwhile, according to some reports, the British police stood aside while the assailants were attacking the building and did nothing to protect the compound.

