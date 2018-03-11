British envoy to Tehran says UK committed to diplomatic conventions

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – UK ambassador to Tehran posted a message on his official Twitter account on Sunday reassuring that UK is abiding by diplomatic conventions regarding the security of diplomats and diplomatic missions.

Nicholas Hopton, UK ambassador to Tehran tweeted a post in Farsi on Sunday saying that he was “very saddened” by what happened in London on Friday.

“I was very saddened by what happened at the Iranian embassy in London on Friday. The United Kingdom considers the requirements of the Vienna Convention to be serious. Security and safety of diplomats and diplomatic missions in Britain is highly important.”

On Friday afternoon, four members of Sadeq Shirazi, a Britain-based Shia extremist sect, scaled the wall of Iran's embassy building in London and took down the Iranian flag.

Following the raid, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned UK Ambassador to Tehran Nicholas Hopton to express the Islamic Republic’s protest and objected the performance of the UK police in the face of the attack.

Chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, also said that the raid could not have occurred without approval or neglect from the British security guards and police.

