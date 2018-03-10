"Much to enemies’ chagrin, Iran’s glorious flag flying over embassy again"

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to Britian Hamid Baeidinejad has posted a message on Twitter saying that the Iranian flag is flying again over Iran’s embassy building in London after it was taken down yesterday in a raid.

On Friday, a few followers of radical religious group based in the UK raided the Iranian embassy in London and took down and disrespected the Iranian national flag. Meanwhile according to some reports, the British police stood aside while the assailants were attacking the building and did nothing to protect the compound.

A few minutes after the attack, Iran’s Ambassador to Britain Hamid Baeidinejad posted a message confirming the attack on the embassy, saying that the assailants were carrying knives and sticks and were chanting slogans against the Iranian officials.

A while after the raid, Baeidinejad posted another message on his Twitter account in Farsi, saying “it is 10 PM in London, the flagpole has been fixed, and much to enemies’ chagrin, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s glorious flag is flying over the embassy again.”

KI/4247529