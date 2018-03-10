Iran embassy raid occurred with UK police’s approval or neglect

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – The raid on Iranian embassy in London could not have occurred without approval or neglect from the British security guards and police, chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said Saturday.

The Chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, made the remark in reaction to the raid on Iranian embassy in London Friday afternoon, where four members of Sadeq Shirazi, a Britain-based Shia extremist sect, scaled the wall of Iran's embassy building in London and took down the Iranian flag.

“All responsibility of ensuring safety at Iran’s embassy in London, or anywhere else in the world, falls on the respective government,” Boroujerdi said. “Therefore, the British government must take full responsibility for the attack on the Iranian embassy and be held accountable.”

Boroujerdi stressed that protecting embassies is strictly within the duty if security guards and the police, adding “the assault on the Iranian embassy in London could not have happened without approval or neglect from the British security guards and police.”

He added that the attack was nothing but a show-off and an act of propaganda.

Still, he called on the Iranian Foreign Ministry to summon the British envoy, and stressed that the British government should be held accountable for all damage done to the Iranian embassy during the attack.

MS/4247665