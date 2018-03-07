Iran, Russia sign final document of joint economic meeting

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – The final document of the 14th Iran-Russia joint economic commission’s meeting was signed Tue. by Iranian and Russian ministers of economy in Moscow.

The document, signed by Iranian Minister of Economy and Financial Affairs Masoud Karbasian and Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin, comprises as many as 14 memorandums of understanding on cooperation in the fields of electricity, nuclear energy, transportation, industry, trade, customs, and banking transactions.

Accordingly, an MoU was signed between the working groups of the Russian Ministry of Energy and the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum for cooperation on the India-Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, an MoU on geology cooperation, an MoU on financing and investment in Iran’s mines and industries, as well as an MoU on joint research and development on underground resources and Caspian seabed.

The two sides also inked an agreement on joint investment in thermal power plans, an MoU on cultural cooperation, transportation, as well as a trilateral agreement between Iran, Russia and Kazakhstan on transit and wheat swap.

The two sides also welcomed further cooperation in oil and gas swap in export markets.

Iran's economy minister Masoud Karbasian, accompanied by a large delegation comprising government officials and representatives from the private sector, arrived in Moscow on March 4 for participation in the 14th Iran-Russia joint Economic and Trade Cooperation meeting.

During his stay, Karbasian held talks with a number of Russian officials including Minister of Energy Alexander Novak and First Deputy Prime Ministe Igor Shuvalov.

MS/IRN82854171