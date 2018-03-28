Iran defense min. to address Moscow Security Conf.

TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Defense Amir Hatami will address the seventh Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) on 4-5 of April 2018.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has been invited by his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu to travel to Russia and take part in the seventh Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) on 4-5 of April 2018.

During his stay, the Iranian minister will confer with his Russian counterpart on various bilateral, regional and international issues.

Hatami will also hold talks with a number of security and military officials participating at the conference.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation, this year the conference will be focused on the defeat of terrorists in Syria. The Russian side will share its experience on combating ISIL and provide estimates on further development of the situation in the Middle East, including post-conflict rehabilitation.

The statement further adds that security issues facing Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America will also be discussed at the forum. Special session will address “Soft power” phenomenon as a tool to pursue military-political objectives.

Representatives from over 80 countries will take part in the two-day event.

