Tehran, Moscosw agree to boost banking, monetary coop.

He made the remarks after meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak in Moscow on Friday.

Salehabadi said that the two sides discussed various issues such as the expansion of monetary and banking cooperation as well as strategies to remove barriers and increase joint investments between Moscow and Tehran in the meeting with the deputy premier as well as Russian central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina.

The Iranian official alsi that Russian and Iranian officials have signed good agreements and they will pursue their implementation.

The Russian deputy prime minister, for his part, stressed that the development of Tehran-Moscow economic and investment relations is considered a priority and necessity, noting that Russia is fully prepared to expand the relationship.

There are very appropriate fields for the development of economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, Novak said, adding that mutual understanding between the two central banks is of great importance to lay the ground for enhancing bilateral coordination and collaboration.

According to the Russian government’s official website, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized, “We see significant growth in trade: 81% last year and 31% this year. Our countries’ leaders have set a goal to further promote cooperation. Our companies are interested in intensifying trade, so the development of cooperation in the financial and banking area is among our priorities.”

During the meeting, the Iranian and Russian officials discussed the finance of investment projects in transport infrastructure as well as the oil and gas sectors, including petrochemicals and refining.

The Iran's CBI govoner also met with Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Gennadyevich Reshetnikov during his visit to Moscow.

Salehabadi and Reshetnikov held talks on joint investments as well as alleviation of obstacles in the way of mutual trade and expansion of banking and monetary cooperation.

Moreover, a number CEOs of main Russian banks met with the CBI governor, holding discussions on the expansion of coordination between Russian and Iranian banks.

Since Tehran and Moscow enjoy shared interests in economic, military, and security fields as well as a friendly relationship, they pursue common policies on regional and international developments especially when it comes to adopting stances in the face of the United States’ unilateral and interventionist strategies.

