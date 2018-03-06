Russia ready to expand ties with Iran: Russian official

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Igor Shuvalov the Russian First Deputy Prime Minister told Iranian visiting Economy minister Karbasian that Russia is seriously after developing bilateral relations with Iran.

“Finalizing the cooperation and trade agreements, reached at the 14th Joint Economic Commission, between Iran and Russia, is a big step in our view, and we re-affirm Moscow's readiness to expand ties with Tehran,” said Igor Shuvalov the Russian First Deputy Prime Minister on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while meeting with Iranian ranking economic delegation headed by Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Masoud Karbasian. Mr. Karbaisian was accompanied by Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Mahdi Sanaie.

“There are only two months left from the reigning term of the current administration of Russian government,” reminded the Russian official.

“We were eagerly following the functioning of the twelfth administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran to see who would be picked in the cabinet and who would be the Iranian side of talks to expand economic ties with Russia,” added Mr. Shuvalov.

Mr. Karbaisian, for his part, pointed out that the 12th administration has very recently got into office and reassured the Russian part that Iran will continue following its agreements with Russia based on a four-year partnership.

“Therefore, we believe that the joint economic commission of the two countries is held at significant time,” the Iranian minister added.

Mr. Karbasian, at the head of a 75 strong delegation, arrived in Russian capital city of Moscow on Sunday afternoon.

The Iranian official is slated to attend the 14th meeting of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission during his three day stay in Moscow. He would also sign the documents related to and agreements brokered at the meeting.