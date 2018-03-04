Economy min. arrives in Moscow

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iran's Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Masoud Karbasian who is accompanied by a 75 strong delegation arrived in Russian capital city of Moscow on Sunday afternoon.

The Iranian official is slated to attend the 14th meeting of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission during his three day stay in Moscow. He would also sign the documents related to and agreements brokered at the meeting.

Out of the 75 members of the accompanying delegation in the company of the Iranian minister, 25 people represent the Iranian private sector.

