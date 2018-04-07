Russia mulls oil payments in national currencies with Iran, Turkey

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Russia is considering an option of payments for oil in national currencies, in particular with Turkey and Iran, TASS quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying.

The parties are interested in it but there is also a matter of conversion of currencies and their further use, Novak told reporters on Saturday.

"There is a common understanding that we need to move towards the use of national currencies in our settlements. There is a need for this, as well as the wish of the parties,” he said. “This concerns both Turkey and Iran - we are considering an option of payment in national currencies with them. This requires certain factors in financial and economic sector and in banking sector.”

According to TASS, Novak deemed it necessary to properly study conversion of these currencies and their further use if there is an opportunity to make payments in national currencies and companies are ready for it.

