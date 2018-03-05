Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan reach agreement on grain trade

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Representatives from the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation, and Kazakhstan signed a trilateral MoU on grain trade on Sunday in Moscow.

Mr. Karbasian, at the head of a 75 strong delegation, arrived in Russian capital city of Moscow on Sunday afternoon.

The Iranian official is slated to attend the 14th meeting of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission during his three day stay in Moscow. He would also sign the documents related to and agreements brokered at the meeting.

Out of the 75 members of the accompanying delegation in the company of the Iranian minister, 25 people represent the Iranian private sector.

