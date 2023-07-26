Russian electricity firm says ready to cooperate with Iran

Majid Amidpour, the director of the Energy and Environment Research Center at Niroo Research Institute (NRI) held a meeting with senior managers of the Russian Electricity Grid Operation and Monitoring Company (Rosseti) in Tehran on Wednesday.

The head of the Russian negotiating team pointed to the readiness of their company for bilateral cooperation with Iran's electricity industry regarding the connection of Iran's electricity grid with Russia, high voltage transmission lines up to the voltage level of 765 kV, high voltage laboratories and design of series capacitors.

The Russian side, further called for the formation of a coordination working group to start bilateral cooperation.

"On the visits, we made to the scientific facilities and capabilities and factories producing parts and equipment for the electrical industry in Iran, we could see a positive thing in Iran's capabilities in these fields," the Russian electricity official said, adding "Russian producers who are in the same field can learn many things from Iranian producers."

"During the visits, we found out that the depth of mechanization and could witness that localization of Iran's electricity industry equipment has reached almost 100%, which in turn shows the successful cooperation of the public and private sector and the scientific and research departments of Iranian companies in this area," the Russian side added.

Majid Amidpour, for his part, said Iran and Russia's electricity industry have a lot of potential for joint cooperation.

