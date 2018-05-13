Iran, Bulgaria to establish direct banking relations

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iran's Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Masoud Karbasian told Emil Karanikolov, the Bulgarian Minister of Economy, Energy and Tourism, that the two countries should establish direct banking relations.

“Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear agreement can provide the basis for more cooperation between Iran and Bulgaria,” said Iran's Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Masoud Karbasian on Sunday.

The Iranian official made the remarks while meeting with Bulgarian Minister of Economy, Energy and Tourism Emil Karanikolov who is heading a senior delegation to Tehran.

Also the two officials exchanged views on various fields of cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian economy minister referred to Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear agreement as a measure which has undermined the nature of all international treaties and the UN Security Council.

He also announced that the draft agreement for bilateral economic cooperation between Iran and Bulgaria is ready to be signed.

Mr. Karbasian said that in the field of joint ventures, we should work hard and even set up a joint economic commission to identify the investment opportunities and opportunities of the two countries and work quickly.

He added, “There are 7 free trade zones in Iran, which these regions and free zones of Bulgaria can also form partnerships.”

At the end of the meeting, he called for a meeting to be scheduled between the visiting Bulgarian delegation and Iranian banking officials.

YNG/4295414