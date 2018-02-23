Pakistan to continue peace pipeline

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Spokesperson for Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Faisal said on Friday that his country will continue the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, also known the Peace pipeline.

During his weekly press conference in the presence of domestic and foreign media correspondents in Islamabad on Friday, Mohammad Faisal said that because of growing demand for energy in Pakistan, it is willing to continue the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline.

He went on to add that Pakistan and Iran are in touch regarding the project.

Despite the fact that Pakistan has signed an agreement to import gas from Iran through the Peace pipeline, and now three years has passed since the deadline set by the treaty, Islamabad has not taken any action to comply with the treaty and to build the pipeline in its soil.

