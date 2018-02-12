Rouhani’s India visit set for Feb. 15

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled for a maiden visit to India this Thursday to discuss various topics on developing bilateral ties and regional issues with senior Indian officials.

The three-day visit comes upon the official invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will have returned from a trip to West Asia, including Palestine, UAE and Oman, at the time of President Rouhani’s arrival.

India and Iran have started operations of Chabahar port, giving Afghanistan a route to the sea bypassing Pakistan. The $500-million Chabahar agreement, signed in May 2016 during Modi’s visit to Iran, is most likely one of the topics of discussion between the two sides, aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation.

Exchanging views on regional developments and international issues will also be on the president’s agenda.

The Indian PM Modi made a historic visit to Iran in May 2016, making it the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Iran after 15 years, which gained further significance following the implementation of the landmark nuclear deal and the lift of international sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

During the visit, the two sides signed various MoUs and agreements in the areas of economy, investment, trade, transportation, development of ports, culture, scientific and academic cooperation.

