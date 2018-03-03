Iran, Pakistan need to consolidate military ties

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – The Iranian Army Air Force Commander Brig. Gen. Shah-Safi has held talks with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua in Islamabad to discuss military cooperation and regional issues.

Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Hassan Shah-Safi heading a high-ranking military delegation arrived in Pakistani capital Islamabad on Monday morning.

According the Public Relations Department of the Iranian Army, in the meeting, Brigadier General Shah-Safi stated that the two countries of Pakistan and Iran need to strengthen their bilateral relations as much as possible.

The Iran’s air force commander also stressed the importance of identifying obstacles to the development of bilateral relations and resolving them, saying “Muslims today suffer from hardships so consolidating unity in the Islamic world is a fundamental necessity.”

With regard to the situation in Afghanistan, Iran’s air force commander stated "Iran believes that peace in Afghanistan is a prerequisite for peace and stability in the region."

In the meeting, which was attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost, the Pakistani National Security Advisor, for his part, said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is an important country for Pakistan.

Nasser Khan Janjua went on to talk about the challenges ahead of strengthening ties between the two countries, saying “the challenges could be resolved through bilateral cooperation.”

Pakistani National Security Advisor went on to say "we believe that Iran and Pakistan have a shared future, and for this reason, it is inevitable to expand the cooperation between them."

Also in the meeting the two military officials discussed developing an effective strategy to overcome the problems ahead, strengthen bilateral relations and move forward to achieve a bright future.

The two sides further exchanged their views on ways to deepen bilateral security and defense cooperation as well as cooperation in economic and political fields.

Since he arrived in Islamabad, the Iranian air force commander has also met with Pakistan's Army Commander General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff Marshal Soheil Aman.

