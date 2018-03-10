FM Zarif to depart for Pakistan Sun.

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif will head a politico-economic delegation to Islamabad on Sunday to hold talks with senior Pakistani officials, FM spokesman Ghasemi said.

According to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi, Zarif and his accompanying delegation will stay in Islamabad for three days at the official request of Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

During the visit, Zarif is scheduled to hold talks on further expansion of ties with senior Pakistani officials, including his counterpart, prime minister, interior minister, parliament speaker, and the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pakistani media have also pointed out that Zarif would hold a meeting with President Mamnoon Hussain.

Ghasemi also noted that the visit aims at efforts to facilitate and create the necessary grounds for expansion of economic and trade ties, particularly between the two countries’ private sectors.

A 30-strong delegation from various sectors of the commercial, economic and trade fields will be accompanying Zarif on this three-day visit, Ghasemi added.

The Iranian top diplomat will also take part and deliver a speech at two business forums in Pakistani cities of Islamabad and Karachi.

MS