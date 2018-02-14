Iran ready to export gas to all neighboring countries

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Mr. Montazer Torbati, the MD of IGEDC, told the media that Iran has completed its domestic network of gas pipelines and is ready to export gas to all neighboring countries on their demand.

“Iran gas exporting to Baghdad from Naftshahr is consistently continuing and as announced earlier Iran is ready to export gas to Basra because the Iranian gas line is laid till Iranian border point of Shalamcheh awaiting the Iraqi side of the pipe,” said Managing director of the Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company (IGEDC), Hassan Montazer Torbati, on Wednesday.

He made the remarks commenting on the latest status of Iran gas export to neighboring countries.

“The gas network to Basra of Iraq will soon get completed and the hardship in building underpass at the bottom of rivers has so far procrastinated the project,” said the CEO of IGEDC voicing hope that the project to finish in the near future.

“Tapping the 6th national line of gas transfer, the amount of gas export to Iraq from the western corridor will hit its maximum capacity,” recounted Mr. Montazer Torbati.

He also voiced Iran’s readiness for increasing the amount of gas export to Armenia saying that with completion of the across-the-country network of pipelines the northern ports have the capacity to shore up the level of gas transfer to northern neighbors of Iran.

“Gas export to Armenia is ceaselessly continuing and in exchange we receive electricity from Armenia. But the amount of gas exported to Armenia depends on the capacity of Armenian network,” said the Iranian gas official.

He also reassured that with the completion of the network of gas pipes in Iran, there is no need for importing gas from Turkmenistan.

According to Mr. Montazer Torbati, the requirements to export Iranian gas to Pakistan has also been met and soon in the near future Iran will export gas to Pakistan.

