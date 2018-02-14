Kabul-Tehran-Istanbul Transit corridor to be launched in near future

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Director General of Transport and Transit Office of Ministry of Commerce and Industries of Afghanistan Seyed Yahya Akhlaghi said here on Wednesday, “as agreed with ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) member states, Kabul-Tehran-Istanbul Corridor will be put into operation within the framework of mutual cooperation.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the 9th Regional Transit and Transport Summit of ECO Member States, held in Islamabad, Pakistan, he added, “in 28th meeting of ECO Regional Planning Council held in Dec. 2017 in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, proposal of setting up Kabul-Tehran-Istanbul corridor was approved unanimously.”

Given the above issue, strategies for launching this transport corridor will be reviewed at the 9th Regional Transport and Transit Summit of ECO member states, he said, adding, “however, giant step will be taken in the field of expanding regional cooperation and booming economy of member states.”

Necessary measures should be taken in the field of alleviating transit duties and taxes between ECO member states and facilitating issuance trend of visa among members, he stipulated.

Experts of 10 ECO member states will convene in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan in order to review the strategies for booming road transport among member states, Akhlaghi opined.

For the first time, the three countries of Iran, Pakistan and Turkey founded Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Development of human and economic benefits in order to boost living standard of people has been cited as the main objective behind setting up Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), he concluded.

