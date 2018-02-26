Air Force cmdr. heads military delegation to Pakistan

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Air Force Commander Brig. Gen. Hassan Shah-Safi heading a high-ranking military delegation has arrived in Pakistani capital Islamabad on Mon. morning.

The visit comes at the invitation of Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force Sohail Aman.

During his one-day visit to Islamabad, Shah-Safi will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart on various topics of mutual interest.

Holding meetings and exchanging views with other senior Pakistani army officials is also on his agenda.

On January 17, a Pakistani delegation comprising Minister for Defense Production and Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain made a visit to Iran, during which the Pakistani minister held talks with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami on fighting terrorism and enhancing border security.

The two sides also discussed launching a joint committee on defense cooperation and reached an agreement to sign an MoU on the development of defense, military and technical cooperation.

MS/4237170