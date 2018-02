TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Defense and Logistical Support, Brigadier General Amir Hatami will leave Tehran for Baku on Tuesday on the invitation of his Azeri counterpart.

Iran and Azerbaijan are intermittently exchanging official visits at the level of ministers and presidents. Putting Astara-Astara railway into operation is going to be a landmark change in the bilateral relations of the two countries.

