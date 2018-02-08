Azerbaijan’s 1st freight train arrives in Iran via Astara rail route

TEHRAN, Feb. 8 (MNA) – The first cargo train of Azerbaijan Republic arrived in Iran via Astara rail line as pilot on Thursday afternoon.

Given the above issue, Astara-Astara International Railways was put into operation as pilot in the presence of Ali Khodaei Director General of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways in northwestern region, Karimov Deputy Transport Affairs and Abbasov Deputy Operation Affairs of Railway Company of Republic of Azerbaijan, Younes Ranjkesh Governor of Astara, Vali Dadashi representative of people of Astara in the Iranian Parliament, Colonel Nozar Moradi Commander of Astara Border, Rasoul Omidi Director General of Astara Customs Office, etc.

A number of six 55-ton wagons of a freight train, heading to Iran from Russia’s St. Petersburg via rail route of Republic of Azerbaijan, were launched as pilot in line with materializing objectives of North-South corridor.

In the course of pilot entrance of freight train to Iran’s Astara Border, the Director General of IRI Railways Company in northwestern region said, “completion of North-South transport corridor is of the main priorities of bilateral economic cooperation between Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan.”

He pointed to Astara-Astara Rail Route as the outset of establishing new and joint chapter in bilateral cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan and said, “the rail route will strengthen economic ties between the two countries which intensifies mutual cooperation considerably.”

Turing to the investment made by Azeri side in this giant railway projects and said, “petroleum products, minerals, grains, MDF (medium-density fiberboard) will be transported via this rail route.”

As home to more than 191,000 people, Astara border city is located in northwest Gilan Province in the vicinity of Republic of Azerbaijan, he concluded.

