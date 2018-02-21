Iran after establishing law-bound security in region: DefMin

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Visiting Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hatami told his Azerbaijani counterpart Hasanov, in Baku on Wednesday, that Iran is after setting up security in the region in the framework of law.

“Iran’s policy is securing peace in the region within the framework of the international law,” said visiting Iranian Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami, on Wednesday in Baku.

The Iranian minister of defense who is heading a senior military delegation to Azerbaijani’s capital city of Baku made the remark during the joint press conference he held with his Azerbaijani counterpart Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov.

“We are complying with this policy and we have reassured our brothers in the Republic of Azerbaijan that with this policy we have managed to establish security in all four corners of the region,” said the Iranian minister.

Referring to his meeting with Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Mr. Hatami said that, “During this meeting we reviewed the background of bilateral ties and relations of Iran and Azerbaijan in areas of military and defense and considering that huge potentials exist for developing this ties we expect speedy growth in relations in the near future.”

He added that Iran and Azerbaijan enjoy extensive historical, ethnic, and religious commonalities which can be a fit ground for expanding cooperation in all areas.

“I hope that we activate some part of this potential and realize the shared objectives of the two countries,” asserted the Iranian minister.

“On the commence of our entrance to the country of the Azerbaijan Republic we met with the Azerbaijan’s president which was a good meeting to exchange views on bilateral cooperation,” he noted.

“Bearing in mind the will of the leaders of the two countries, especially the insistence of Iran’s Leader to have unique ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan, the ministries of the two countries are determined to realize these goals,” highlighted the Iranian minister.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov for his part asserted that the Republic of Azerbaijan is determined to expand military cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We attach great importance to the visit of Iranian defense minister to Baku and during the today meeting we reviewed areas of military and defense cooperation between the two countries,” said Mr. Hasanov.

