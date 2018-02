TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami arrived in Baku on Wednesday morning.

Iranian Minister of Defense and Logistical Support, Brigadier General Amir Hatami left Tehran for Baku, at the head of a high-ranking military delegation, on Tuesday, at the invitation of his Azeri counterpart Zakir Hasanov.

The two sides are expected to mull issues of bilateral military cooperation, as well as the international and regional issues.

