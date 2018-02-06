Japan’s politico-economic delegation visits Astara-Astara rail route

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – A delegation of Japanese political and economic officials in Iran and Azerbaijan met in Iranian border city of Astara where the railway connects the two countries’ rail networks.

Japan’s political attaché to Tehran and economic attaché to Baku both were present at the location specified for freight terminal of the Astara-Astara rail route to get briefed about the latest in the course of completing the international project.

“Japanese companies and business people are very interested in investing in the international railway of Astara as they can use the capacities of the rail route to develop trade between the countries of the region,” asserted Japan embassy political attaché in Iran Masamichi Saito.

