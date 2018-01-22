Iran plays active, effective role in mediating between Baghdad, Erbil

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – An Iraqi Kurdish MP from Barzani political party (KDP) has told Kurdish media that Iran is playing an active and effective role in resolving the issues between Iraqi central government and the KRG.

Iraqi Kurdish MP Majed Shengali from the Iraqi Kurdistan Democratic Party's fraction in Iraqi parliament told local media that the Islamic Republic of Iran plays an active and effective role in resolving the existing disagreements between Baghdad and Erbil.

He said that although bilateral talks in Erbil and Baghdad are ongoing to solve problems, due to the importance and complexity of existing issues, international and regional efforts are required to bring Kurdistan and Iraq closer to each other.

Shengali said the Islamic Republic of Iran plays a very active and significant role in resolving the existing disputes because of its very good and dtrongrelationship with both Baghdad and Erbil at both parties and organizations levels.

Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani with his accompanying delegation visited Tehran last Sunday. During their visit, the Kurdish delegation held meetings with Iranian high-ranking officials including President Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of the Parliament Ali Larijani.

