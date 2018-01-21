Iran ready to mediate issues between Baghdad, Erbil

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – In a meeting with Iraqi Kurdistan PM in Tehran on Sunday, Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council said “Iran cannot tolerate presence of anti-Islamic Revolution armed groups in Kurdistan Region.”

Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani with his accompanying delegation arrived in Tehran last night, and their visit marks normalizing relations between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan region since the controversial independence referendum in September last year.

Referring to the mutual interest and historical relations between the people of Iran and Iraq, the Kurdish region in particular, Ali Shamkhani said that despite foreign enemies’ plots and sedition, the two nations are developing strategic relations.

Shamkhani added Iran will mediate between Baghdad and Erbil to resolve their disputes, using its all potentials.

Rear Admiral Shamkhani described security as a red line for the Islamic Republic of Iran, and pointed out that some counter-Islamic Revolution groups are using the Kurdish territories as a base to attack Iranian soldiers and citizens which is not acceptable to Iran.

Referring to the controversial referendum in September last year, Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council criticized the idea that the security of the Kurdish people was separate from that of other Iraqi citizens.

Nechirvan Barzani, for his part, said “the relations between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan is historical, and the Kurdistan region is proud of having a friendly relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iraqi Kurdistan prime minister highlighted that the relations and cooperation between Iran and the Kurdistan region will not be affected by hostile groups and he promised they would prevent any security threats against Iran.

KI/4205788