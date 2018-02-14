KRG officials call for expanding ties with Iran, praise Iran’s support for Kurds

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – KRG Parliament Speaker and its Head of Department of Foreign Relations appreciate Iran's role in mediating between Baghdad and Erbil, call for expansion of ties between Iraqi Kurdistan and Iran.

Speaking on the sidelines a ceremony in commemoration of the 39th anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution held in Erbil on Tuesday, the Parliament speaker of Iraqi semi-autonomous Kurdistan Jaafar Iminiki said that the KRG is proud to have good relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He emphasized that the semi-autonomous Kurdistan wants to strengthen and deepen its relations with Iran, adding that he as the KRG parliament speaker will do his best to enhance bilateral relations.

Also, in the same event, the KRG’s Head of Department of Foreign Relations Falah Mustafa Bakir expressed the Iraqi Kurds’ appreciation for the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to bring Iraqi central government and the Kurdistan region closer to each other, saying that Iran has always stood alongside the Iraqi Kurds.

He, also, called for further bilateral ties between Iran and the KRG.

