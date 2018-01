TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani and his deputy are set to hold meetings with Iranian high-ranking officials including President Rouhani on Sunday and Monday.

According to Iran’s consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan capital, Erbil, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani will accompany him and their visit will last for two days.

During the two-day visit, Barzani and his accompanying delegation will hold meetings with Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s Parliament speaker Ali Larijani, and other Iranian officials.

