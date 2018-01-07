Iraqi Kurdistan PM calls for closer relations with Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Iraqi Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Nechrivan Barzani denied Erbil’s interference in the domestic affairs of Iran and called for closer relations with Iran.

Nechirvan Barzani met with a delegation from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan where he said “we call for closer relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. This is the policy adopted by all the political parties in Iraqi Kurdistan and we intend to maintain this policy.”

calling Iran one of the most important countries neighboring Iraqi Kurdistan, Barzani stressed that Iraqi Kurdistan will never create greater problems for Iran and said that what goes on in Iran is a domestic affair irrelevant to Iraqi Kurdistan.

Secretary of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan Political Bureau Mala Bakhtiyar discussed, for his part, Erbil, Baghdad relations and said “good measures have been taken to solve the problems that arose between Erbil and Baghdad, although we are not certain that all the problems can be resolved immediately.” He expressed hope that the mistakes Iraqi Kurdistan made in the past can be corrected with the help of all Iraqi Kurds.

