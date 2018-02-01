Iraq calls for Iran’s aid in reconstruction

MASHHAD, Feb.1 (MNA) – Iraq's Deputy Commerce Minister said Thu. that security has been restored to his country and Iranian investors and companies are welcome to aid Iraq in its reconstruction projects.

Iraq's Deputy Commerce Minister Walid Habib al-Mousavi made the remarks in the 7th session of Iraq-Iran development of economic cooperation on Thursday in Mashhad, adding “Iran supported Iraq in the fight against ISIL more than any other county in the world.”

He stressed that the security situation in Iraq is not as adverse as described in the media; “one-third of the Iraqi soil has been destroyed by the ISIL, and Mosul, Anbar, Saladin and many other Iraqi cities are now in need of reconstruction,” he added.

Al-Mousavi called on Iranian investors and companies to participate in Iraq’s reconstruction projects with all their might.

He noted that the volume of annual trade transactions between Iran and Iraq stands at $6 billion, adding that the volume has remained the same for the past three years. He stressed that Iraq is making efforts to have Iran as its economic partner in the region.

He went on to add that Iran and Iraq should prioritize joint investment and projects, especially in the technical and engineering services, establishment of joint free trade and industrial zones, easing transfer of properties and commodities between the two countries’ businessmen and investors, as well as activating joint chambers of commerce between the two countries.

He also added that obstacles facing banking transactions for Iranian exporters in Iraq have been removed.

MS/IRN82816257