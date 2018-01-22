پارسی
Larijani meets with KRG premier
TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani met with Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday in Tehran.
By: Mohsen Norouzifard
2018-01-22 10:23
