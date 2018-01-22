Iran values friendly, strategic ties with KRG

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Parliament Speaker Larijani said Sun. that Iran values the friendly and strategic ties with Iraqi Kurdistan region and seeks to preserve the relations.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday in Tehran.

During the meeting, Larijani stressed that the strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is for the existence of an active and flourishing Kurdistan region within the framework of Iraq’s Constitution, adding “we should not allow strategic mistakes to harm the good relations between Iran and the KRG.”

Larijani went on to note that the KRG’s independence referendum was not in the best interests of the Kurds, adding that the Region’s issues need to be resolved with support from the central government.

The Iranian senior official further expressed hope that KRG’s disputes with Iraqi government would settle in the near future, adding “I hope to see your maximum efforts for cooperating with Iraqi central government for the upcoming parliamentary elections in your country.”

Barzani, for his part, stressed KRG’s wish for preserving the territorial integrity of Iraq, adding that the current issues between the Kurdistan region and Iraq’s central government should be settled within the framework of the Constitution.

“We, too, want to be a part of the united Iraq so that our enemies could not use this distance to their own advantage,” he said.

Barzani further thanked Iran for its support and the reopening of its borders with Kurdistan region.

“We are ready to open a new chapter in our relations and use the past issues as an experience for building a brighter future,” he added.

