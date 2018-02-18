Iraqi Kurdistan PM Barzani thanks Iran for helps to Kurdistan

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iraqi Kurdistan PM Nechirvan Barzani met Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif in Munich on the sidelines of the 2018 Munich Security Conference and extended gratitude for Iran’s helps to Iraqi Kurdistan.

Nechirvan Idris Barzani, the Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan met with Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, on the sidelines of the 2018 edition of Munich Security Conference underway in German southern city of Munich on Sunday.

During the meeting, Barzani called for more avenues to expand bilateral relations especially in the field of economic cooperation and the two sides exchanged views on this issue.

Mr. Zarif, on the other hand, called for more help and support of Kurdistani officials to Iranian companies and firms.

Also Barzani extended his deep gratitude for all the helps offered by the Islamic Republic of Iran to the people of Iraqi Kurdistan. He recounted that Iraqi Kurdistan is working on a new protocol to expand and enhance bilateral relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

