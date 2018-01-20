Barzani travels to Tehran for first time since controversial referendum

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Iraqi Kurdistan PM Nechirvan Barzani has arrived in Tehran with his accompanying delegation, marking normalizing relations between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan region since the controversial independence referendum.

According to Kurdish news outlet Rudaw, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, and some other Iraqi Kurdistan region's officials are accompanying Nechirvan Barzani. This visit is the first since the Iraqi Kurdistan region's controversial independence referendum which was held on September 25th despite worldwide opposition.

Quoting Iran's consulate in Erbil, Rudaw reported on Saturday that during their visit, Iraqi Kurdistan delegation will hold meetings with Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s Parliament speaker Ali Larijani, and other Iranian officials.

Before travelling to Tehran, Barzani and his accompanying delegation had visited Baghdad today morning and held a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi.

