Iraqi Kurdistan to pose no threat against Iran: Nechirvan Barzani

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani received Nechirvan Barzani of Iraqi Kurdistan on Sunday in Tehran where Barzani reassured the Iranian side that the KRG homes no anti-Iran threat.

“All efforts should be concentrated on bolstering close relations between the two nations of Iran and Iraq,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday.

The Iranian head of state made the remarks while receiving Nechirvan Barzani of Iraqi Kurdistan. Mr. Rouhani highlighted the historic and old relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iraqi Kurds.

The Iranian president asserted that the KRG as an important part of Iraq is shouldering a heavy share of responsibility in providing stability and security in Ira.

“Stability and security are the essential requirements to have development and welfare and nobody should be allowed to undermine stability and security in the countries of the region,” highlighted Mr. Rouhani.

“Undoubtedly, superpowers and cross-regional players are not affectionate towards the people of the region and they are only after their own long-run interests,” said the Iranian top official, after referring to the role of some superpowers in damaging stability and security in the region.

“All tribes and ethnic groups in the region, including the Iraqi Kurds should realize their legitimate and accepted rights within the framework of their country’s constitution and territorial integrity,” underlined the head of executive branch of Iran.

He reassured that Iran is after more developed Iraq and regional countries as, according to him, a more developed region is in the interests of all the nations of the region.

The Iraqi Kurdistan’s PM, in this meeting, for his part, reassured that the Kurds of Iraq have always supported the territorial integrity of united Iraq.

Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, and some other Iraqi Kurdistan region's officials were in the meeting accompanying Mr. Barzani.

After expressing deep gratitude for all the helps offered by Iran, the PM of Iraqi Kurdistan reassured that KRG won’t allow any threat against Iran to be posed from within the borders of Kurdistan of Iraq.

YNG/4205915