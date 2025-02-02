Iran's Progress at a Glance

In a meeting with numerous entrepreneurs and investors, Iran's Leader praised the private sector's advancements as a source of hope and momentum, calling for the importance of media in informing the public, especially youth, about the achievements. During the "Production Leap with People's Participation" initiative, a national event showcasing the private sector's capabilities and innovations, titled "Pioneers of Progress," was held, with Ayatollah Khamenei attending the exhibition of its latest developments. The file will highlight the key advances presented at the exhibition.