Peace group from Hiroshima visits Iran's Kharg Island

At the invitation of the warm-hearted authorities and residents of Kharg Island, a pacifist group from Hiroshima, who came to Tehran to attend the Fajr International Film Festival, visited the island on a two-day trip. During the visit, they watched the film (The Miracle of the Bonasan), a film jointly produced by Iran and Japan, directed by Habib Ahmadzadeh and written by Zeinab Ahmadzadeh both from Iran.

Visiting historical and religious sites and meeting with the governor and officials of oil-rich region and a petrochemical company there were other programs of their schedule on the visit. The group accompanying these foreign guests included a number of veterans (soldiers who became seriously wounded during the Iraqi Baathist regime's imposed war on Iran between 1980-88) and their families, as well as actors such as Reza Kianian.

The visit was a reciprocal visit as that Hiroshima-based peace group has over the past years invited a number of Iranian victims of chemical weapons from the Tehran Peace Museum and Iranian actors and artists on the anniversary of the atomic bombing of the Japanese city to visit Japan, so that more people in the world can become familiar with the chemical tragedies that the Iranian people went through during Baathist regime.

The Iranian secretary of this popular and international festival is Iranian actor Parviz Parastooei.

