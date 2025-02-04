  1. Technology
Feb 4, 2025, 11:25 AM

Iran anti-cancer vaccine to unveil in summer 2025

Iran anti-cancer vaccine to unveil in summer 2025

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Head of Iran’s National Institute of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology said that the Iranian anti-cancer vaccine will be unveiled in the summer of 2025 which is developed by companies based at the research institute.

Javad Mohammadi stated that this vaccine will be able to cover all types of cancers and it will be unveiled in the summer of 2025.

Mohammadi mentioned that knowledge-based companies based at the Genetic Research Institute will unveil two new products. 

Referring to the success of knowledge-based companies in localizing this technology, he stated that these companies will able to meet 70 percent of the country's needs.

It is expected that these companies will provide up to 100 percent of the country's needs, he said, adding that this great achievement will greatly help reduce the country's dependence on imports and improve the treatment conditions of patients.

He stressed that Iran's dependence on these drugs from abroad will be completely cut off.

SD/6367963

News ID 227889

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News