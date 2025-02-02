Iran’s Army Air Force ready to confront enemy with power

Speaking on the occasion of 46th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and the auspicious birth anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), he stated that enemies of the country have left no stone unturned to undermine the position of the country in the international arenas.

The malicious plots and conspiracies waged by sworn enemies of the country have been thwarted since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, Brigadier General Vahedi added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has proven that it never shies away from anyone in the world when it comes to defending its airspaces, he emphasized.

Commemorating the name and memory of esteemed martyrs of the Islamic Revolution and also martyrs during the eight years of the Sacred Defense, Brigadier General Vahedi appreciated their bravery and sacrifice in the cause of preserving and protecting the identity of the Islamic Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the eye-catching progresses and achievements of Iran’s Army Air Force in the recent years and noted that the country’s Army Air Force has significantly enhanced its combat power, renovation of its air fleet and localization of relevant parts and equipment after the Islamic Revolution.

These achievements are the fruit of the round-the-clock and nonstop efforts of committed specialists and experts of the country’s Air Force, who have been able to take a giant stride towards the country's self-sufficiency and defense authority, Iran’s Army Air Force commander added.

He then referred to the important role of Iran’s Air Force in protecting national interests and safeguarding the achievements of the Islamic Revolution and emphasized that dear Iranian people know for sure that their soldiers in the Army Air Force are fully prepared to carry out any mission to maintain the security and stability of the region and the country in the best form possible.

