Parts manufacturing has been one of Iran Army Aviation’s achievements in the recent years, he said, adding that the Army Aviation of the country will unveil the production of more than 1,000 sophisticated parts in the first month of the next Iranian calendar year (to start March 21, 2025).

Emphasizing that Iran Army Aviation has boosted the range of its long-range missiles, he pointed out this achievement will also be unveiled in the very near future.

