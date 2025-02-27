Iran unveils high-speed vessel armed with cruise missiles

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has unveiled a new high-speed vessel equipped with advanced cruise missiles capable of targeting enemy destroyers, marking a significant enhancement in Iran’s naval defense capabilities.

The "Shahid Delvari" vessel is capable of firing anti-ship cruise missiles at a speed of 110 knots.

This unveiling highlights Iran’s continued efforts to enhance its naval strength and develop cutting-edge maritime defense technologies. The new vessel is expected to play a crucial role in Iran’s defense strategy, particularly in securing its territorial waters and countering potential threats in the region.

