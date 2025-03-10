Iran's 1st infill drilling well project comes on stream in SP

The project aims to maintain and sustain gas production from the field.

Chief Executive of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) Touraj Dehghani stated that Well No. 5 at the SPD12B platform in Phase 12 of the South Pars gas field has been completed and connected to the platform’s existing processing facilities. This marks the first well of the 35-well infill drilling project in the shared field to enter production.

Dehghani noted that the well has a daily production capacity of over 2 million cubic meters of rich gas. The initiative is part of efforts to offset natural reservoir depletion at the SPD12B platform and restore the platform’s gas production to its initial design capacity.

The CEO highlighted that the 35-well infill drilling project in the South Pars field is being executed in four work packages. The drilling and completion of Well No. 5 at the SPD12B platform, along with its connection to the production platform, was carried out after months of continuous efforts by specialists from Pars Oil and Gas Company and PETROIRAN Development Company/International Drilling Company (DCI). The work was conducted under the second package of an integrated engineering, procurement, and drilling (EPD) contract using the DCI-2 offshore drilling rig.

The infill drilling project is being implemented across 17 gas platforms in the South Pars field. Once fully completed and operational, the project is expected to increase the field’s daily gas production capacity by 36 million cubic meters.

The contract for the 35-well infill drilling project in South Pars was signed in November 2023. The operational phase of the project began on July 9, 2024, at the SPD12B platform in Phase 12 of South Pars. After approximately eight months of drilling, the first well of the project has now been successfully completed and brought online.

