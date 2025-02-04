Pahlavi regime abandoned 1m Sq m of country's territory

General Soleimani made the remarks in a ceremony on Tuesday to 46 anniversary of Islamic Revolution's victory, where he referred to the imposed treaties that were signed during the Pahlavi era (Reza Shah and his on Mohammad Reza Shah), saying that these treaties resulted in the loss of more than one million square meters of the country's territory.

He was referring to the relinquishing of Iran's authority over Bahrain, which was historically an integral part of Iran.

The Basij commander recalled that the Islamic Revolution caught the American masters of Shah by surprise as the fast developments leading to the victory of the Islamic Revolution proved it.

"The Islamic Revolution made Iranians once again proud of their national values ​​and identity," Soleimani said, adding that "The Iranian nation has stood very intelligently against the world's bullies and arrogant powers," Basij commander added.

MNA/FNA1738672100123570320