IRGC Navy Cmdr. unveils Shahid Bagheri done carrier features

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has officially added the Shahid (martyr) Bagheri Drone Carrier Warship to its fleet, marking a major leap in Iran’s defense and deterrence capabilities in distant waters.

The Commander of the IRGC Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri stated that the addition of the Shahid Bagheri drone carrier warship to the IRGC Navy fleet marks a significant step in enhancing the defensive and deterrent capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in distant waters and in safeguarding the country’s national interests.

"We are proud that on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory, we witnessed the fifteenth ceremony of equipment addition to the IRGC Navy. I extend my congratulations on this achievement to all the Armed Forces."

The IRGC Navy Commander highlighted that the Shahid Bagheri warship has the capability to carry multiple squadrons of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), support the take-off and landing of combat drones, deploy and operate reconnaissance and combat UAVs, launch and recover light and fast combat vessels, and carry and utilize various combat and support helicopters. He described it as a mobile maritime platform for conducting UAV and helicopter missions across the oceans.

He further stated that the warship is capable of operating in waters with fForce 9 conditions (open ocean) and has an operational range of 22,000 nautical miles (offshore capabilities), allowing it to conduct missions for up to one year without requiring refueling.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri emphasized that the construction of this warship was completed in two years, adding, "The Shahid Bagheri warship is equipped with UAV, maritime, and helicopter refueling stations; short- and medium-range air defense systems; intelligence and surveillance systems; an air traffic control tower; various combat drones and guided underwater units. It also features electronic warfare and signal intelligence capabilities, long-range naval guns and surface-to-surface cruise missiles, the ability to counter small aerial threats, and air defense missiles. Additionally, this warship is equipped with a 180-meter-long runway for drone operations."

The IRGC Navy Commander also highlighted that, in addition to its military capabilities, the Shahid Bagheri warship is equipped with specialized medical facilities, including an operating room, a coronary care unit, radiology and dental services, as well as sports facilities, including a multi-purpose sports hall and a gym.

He concluded by emphasizing that the addition of this warship to the IRGC Navy fleet is a significant step in increasing Iran’s defensive and deterrent capabilities in distant waters and securing the country’s national interests.

